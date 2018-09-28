How Adorable Is This Pic Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Video-Calling?

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai minus Nick Jonas (courtesy nickyanka18)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been inseparable since she attended his cousin's wedding in June. After their envy-inducing Italian retreat recently, Priyanka touched down in Mumbai earlier this week while the 25-year-old singer reportedly flew out to Paris. Priyanka, who spends most of her year shuttling between countries due to work commitments is a busy star indeed and hence no points for guessing that there must be a lot of video-calling between the lovebirds indeed. Now, a photo of Nick and Priyanka video-calling at a Parisian restaurant is crazy viral on the Internet. Shared by fan-clubs, in the photo a smiling Priyanka can be spotted on Nick's screen.

Here's what we are talking about. Priyanka is currently in Maximum City for filming her next project The Sky Is Pink.

When in Italy, Priyanka and Nick made a couple's entry to Isha Ambani's pre-engagement party - both wearing Manish Malhotra ensembles. In pictures on social media, they were later spotted chilling with Bollywood's another favourite couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy, who too were on the Ambanis' guest-list.

Meanwhile, when in Italy, Priyanka had also sliced out time to go sightseeing with her mother and brother:

A click of the private moment between Priyanka and Nick has made it to the media and made to go viral by fans of the couple but earlier in August, Priyanka had told news agency IANS that some aspects of her life are better kept aloof from the media glare: "My entire life, especially my personal life. Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself."

On the work front, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is the only Bollywood project she's announced so far. In the film, she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka, who has two Hollywood films lined up for release, has also reportedly signed up for Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.