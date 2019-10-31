How 8-Year-Old Samara Helped Grandmom Neetu Kapoor Define 'Happiness'

Neetu Kapoor shared this adorable selfie (courtesy neetu54)

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable selfie with Samara "Forget all unnecessary issues as tomorrow is unpredictable," said Neetu "Happiness: spending every opportunity with people you love," she added

Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter Samara, 8, makes frequent appearances on her Instagram and today is one such day when Samara featured in an adorable selfie with her grandmother. Neetu Kapoor, most of whose posts are about the joy of spending time with family, defined the meaning of "happiness" in her own way and Samara sure did help her out. "Happiness: spending every given opportunity with people you love! Just to see them smiling and peaceful is heart happiness. So, forget all unnecessary issues as tomorrow is unpredictable," Neetu Kapoor captioned her selfie with Samara. Neetu's smile says it all.

Take a look at her post here:

Samara also appeared in an Instagram post on her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wall, shared from a recently held Kapoor luncheon.

Samara, who is sort of an Instagram star (courtesy Neetu Kapoor), often dropped by in New York with mom Riddhima to meet Rishi Kapoor during his cancer treatment. Here's when the Kapoors quartet were twinning in gangster hats. "Borsalino (Fedora/Hats in Italian) mobsters in NY. Thank you for coming, Riddhima and Samara. Love you guys," Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

Borsalino (Fedora/Hats in Italian) Mobsters in NY. Thank you for coming Riddhima and Samara,love you guys pic.twitter.com/PKvhAKoS43 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 16, 2019

Samara ensured that she went on more dinner dates with her grandparents.

Neetu Kapoor, who was Rishi Kapoor's constant pillar of support during his months away from home, marked their return to India with a heart-wrenching post: "Where did these last 11 months go? Was a long road! It was a phase that taught and changed me a lot."

Cancer survivor Rishi Kapoor touched down in Mumbai on September 10 after 11 months and 11 days.

