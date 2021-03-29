Holi 2021: Ankita Lokhande And Boyfriend Vicky Jain Brighten Up Instagram With This Dance Video

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Keeping up with the spirit of Holi, TV star Ankita Lokhande shared a fun-filled video from her Holi festivities, along with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. She shared a few videos on her Instagram profile on Monday evening. In one of the videos, the actress can be seen applying colour to Vicky's face, while in the other one, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out to Holi-special songs. In the posts, Ankita Lokhande can be seen dressed in a traditional white outfit and she has her hair styled in loose curls. Vicky can be seen complimenting her in a fairly casual outfit. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, the actress wrote: "Happy Holi everyone." Adding a couple of heart emojis.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for more than a year now, frequently trend for her social media PDA.

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.