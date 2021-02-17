How Ankita Lokhande Celebrated Valentine's Day With Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita )

Ankita Lokhande, who flew to Shimla ahead of Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, shared a set of mushy photos from their celebrations on Instagram on Wednesday. Ankita, who is known for her performance in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, and Vicky have been together for quite some time. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress shared two photos of herself and her boyfriend enjoying a meal together. Ankita can be seen wearing a black top while Vicky Jain looks cool in a peach-coloured jacket. Sharing the clicks, the actress wrote: "#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr. Jain."

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Ankita Lokhande posted some stunning pictures of herself chilling in a pool and made us green with envy. "Don't be easy to define. Let them wonder about you," she captioned her post.

Ankita has also shared a fun video from her Shimla vacation on Instagram. She can be seen doing ziplining in the clip. "The worst thing one can do is not to try, to be aware of what one wants and not give into it, to spend years in silent hurt wondering if something could have materialized - never knowing," she wrote.

In terms of work, other than Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.