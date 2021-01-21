Ankita Lokhande Posts Memories Of Sushant Singh Rajput. Among Them, A Video Of Them Dancing

Ankita and Sushant in a still from the video (courtesy itsSSR)

Ankita Lokhande decided to celebrate late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday by sharing some of her prized possessions with fans - videos from her archives. Ankita and Sushant, who dated for six years, played lovers on the show Pavitra Rishta, and were one of the most popular TV couples, both on screen and in real life. On Sushant's 35th anniversary, Ankita described the late actor as "intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable." In one of the videos, Sushant can be seen playing with his pet dog Scotch. "I don't know how to start and what to say but yes today I'm gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with you and I will always remember you like this," read an excerpt from Ankita's emotional post.

Among the many things, Sushant Singh Rajput was also a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan and a glimpse of that side of Sushant was shared by Ankita in another video. "Happy birthday, Sushant. A true SRK fan. Keep smiling wherever you are," she wrote. Sushant, at a get-together with friends, can be seen grooving to Jaadu Teri Nazar in the video. Ankita joined him in the end for a ball dance.

Sushant Singh Rajput is often remembered by Ankita Lokhande in her social media posts. A month after the Kedarnath actor's death, Ankita lit a diya in front of the shrine and wrote: "Child of God."

Ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Ankita Lokhande summed up the late actor's journey in a caption and wrote: "From Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara. One last time."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the world last year - he was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Ankita Lokhande was one of the first ones to visit Sushant Singh Rajput's family at his Mumbai residence after the actor's death.