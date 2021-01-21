On Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th Birthday, A Memorial Fund For Astrophysics Students

Throwback of Sushant with his sister (courtesy shwetasinghkirti )

Sushant Singh Rajput would have been 35 today. On the late actor's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram. Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput as her little brother, Kirti posted an emotional message in just a few words: "Love you, bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so." Shweta Singh Kirti shared a bunch of photos featuring Sushant, ranging from his childhood memories to him playing with his niece - Shweta's daughter. Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the world last year - he was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

To mark the actor's 35th birth anniversary, the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund In Physics has been set up at the University Of California, Berkeley to support graduate students, with a preference for those studying astrophysics. Among the many things, Sushant Singh Rajput was also a science buff, an amateur astronomer and astrophysics enthusiast.

Since the actor's death, memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are often shared by Shweta when he misses him a bit too much. Earlier this month, she shared just a glimpse of a handwritten note, in which Sushant had written: "I think I spent 30 years of my life, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things. I wanted to become good at tennis and school and grades. "

"And everything, I viewed in that perspective. I am not ok the way I am but if I got good at things... I realised I had the game wrong," the note added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was best known for starring in films such as Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, PK and Drive. Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, just months after his death.