<i>HIT The Third Case</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's Film Is At Rs 41 Crore And Counting

Nani's HIT: The Third Case is making all the right noises at the box office. On Day 3, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial collected ₹10.25 crore in the domestic market, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. In total, the action thriller has earned ₹41.75 crore in three days.

HIT: The Third Case is currently running in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. According to the report, the film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 52.85% on its first Saturday. Breaking it down — morning shows saw 35.53%, afternoon shows witnessed 58.63%, evening shows registered 55.19% and night shows peaked at 62.04%.

HIT: The Third Case features Nani in the lead role as SP Arjun Sarkaar, with Srinidhi Shetty playing ASP Mridula, who is also his love interest.

Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon, and Ravindra Vijay also play important roles in the movie.

Surya Srinivas, who plays ASP Ravi in HIT: The Third Case, recently opened up about how he landed the role in the film.

“I got a call from Wall Poster Cinema. They said they were from the HIT franchise and asked me to drop by. When I walked in, Sailesh sir was reading a book. He asked me what I do, and I showed him my previous work. I had a three-minute video I had recorded for an audition—it wasn't even meant for this role. But after watching it, he said, ‘That's enough. I'll talk to Nani and get back to you.' And boom—I was in,” the actor told Telangana Today.

The HIT franchise began in 2020 with HIT: The First Case, featuring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. It was followed by HIT: The Second Case in 2022. The second part featured Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.