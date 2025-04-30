What Made Nani Be Afraid Of The Fame That His Profession Would Bring

Nani is one of the biggest South superstars out there who is currently busy promoting his next film HIT: The Third Case. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead.

Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, during the promotions of the film, Nani got candid about how he initially feared the fame that his profession would bring. He believed that it might change him as he has seen people being affected by it.

Nani said, "It has taught me that I don't need to worry much that fame will change me. A lot of people say that, right? That's also been my fear when I started out. That fame will change how I think or who I am. Will it take away me from myself?"

He added, "I saw it happen to people around me sometimes. But now, over the years, it has taught me it has nothing to do with fame. It's you who'll change. Fame doesn't do that to you. You were just controlling it, and now you let it out. Some people say he used to be very good before he was famous. No, he was just acting good; he was always this. Fame will not change anything, actually. That's what I've understood."

As for HIT: The Third Case, Nani is both the lead actor and the producer of the film. The film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, and it is the third instalment in his HIT franchise.

The first and second parts saw Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh respectively, essay the roles of cops who solve murder mysteries. The third part will see Nani as an undercover cop who is on a mission to rescue a baby and get cracking on a series of murders. The film is releasing in theatres on May 1, 2025.