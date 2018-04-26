Hina Khan's Smart Phone Character Is Unlike Herself Or Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara

Highlights
- Hina played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years
- Hina Khan wants to prove her "versatility as an actor"
- Hina Khan's upcoming short films are Bhasudi and Smart Phone
Take a look at Hina Khan's post:
Transformation of a butterfly is the story of change and beauty. As an actor we get to add one more phase, Versatility! I created an image by doing a role for 8 years then broke out of the stereotype image I had and tried to look different and versatile.. but my first love will always be acting and here's another chance Whr m wearing a completely new character to prove my versatility as an actor.., hope you like it. But in this fast age where technology is changing everything around us,be careful and expect the unexpected. #SmartPhone coming soon #ActorsLife #kunalroykapoor @ankooshbhatt @akshay0beroi
Hina Khan also stars in short film Bhasudi, which is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt. Bhasudi is expected to release in a few weeks.
Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. hv a good day https://t.co/EqUfNC6u0I— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018
Bhasudi and Smart Phone are among Hina Khan's first few projects (not including the reality shows) after she quit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. She played the protagonist Akshara for eight years.
After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina signed up for stunts-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was the first runner-up. She then appeared on Bigg Boss 11 lost the winner's trophy to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!actress Shilpa Shinde.