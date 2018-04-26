Hina Khan's Smart Phone Character Is Unlike Herself Or Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara

Hina Khan said: "Here's another chance where I'm wearing a completely new character"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 26, 2018 11:30 IST
Hina Khan in Smart Phone. (Image courtesy: Hina Khan)

  1. Hina played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years
  2. Hina Khan wants to prove her "versatility as an actor"
  3. Hina Khan's upcoming short films are Bhasudi and Smart Phone
Actress Hina Khan's transformation from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara to herself in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss and now for short film Smart Phone is diverse. The actress shared her first look from the short film, in which she co-stars with Kunal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi and said: "Transformation of a butterfly is the story of change and beauty. As an actor we get to add one more phase, versatility." In Smart Phone, Hina Khan's look is unlike Akshara's gaudy desi style or her own glamourous way (she juxtaposed a photo for reference). "My first love will always be acting and here's another chance where I'm wearing a completely new character to prove my versatility as an actor. Hope you like it," she said.

Take a look at Hina Khan's post:
 


Hina Khan also stars in short film Bhasudi, which is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt. Bhasudi is expected to release in a few weeks.
 

Bhasudi and Smart Phone are among Hina Khan's first few projects (not including the reality shows) after she quit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. She played the protagonist Akshara for eight years.

Hina also met her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky was the supervising producer of the show.

After quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina signed up for stunts-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was the first runner-up. She then appeared on Bigg Boss 11 lost the winner's trophy to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!actress Shilpa Shinde.

