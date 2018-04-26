Hina Khan's Smart Phone Character Is Unlike Herself Or Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara

Transformation of a butterfly is the story of change and beauty. As an actor we get to add one more phase, Versatility! I created an image by doing a role for 8 years then broke out of the stereotype image I had and tried to look different and versatile.. but my first love will always be acting and here's another chance Whr m wearing a completely new character to prove my versatility as an actor.., hope you like it. But in this fast age where technology is changing everything around us,be careful and expect the unexpected. #SmartPhone coming soon #ActorsLife #kunalroykapoor @ankooshbhatt @akshay0beroi

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT