Hina Khan's Smart Phone Character Is Unlike Herself Or Even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara

Highlights Hina played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years Hina Khan wants to prove her "versatility as an actor" Hina Khan's upcoming short films are Bhasudi and Smart Phone

Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. hv a good day https://t.co/EqUfNC6u0I — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

Actress Hina Khan's transformation from's Akshara to herself in reality showsand Bigg Boss and now for short filmis diverse. The actress shared her first look from the short film, in which she co-stars with Kunal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi and said: "Transformation of a butterfly is the story of change and beauty. As an actor we get to add one more phase, versatility." In, Hina Khan's look is unlike Akshara's gaudy desi style or her own glamourous way (she juxtaposed a photo for reference). "My first love will always be acting and here's another chance where I'm wearing a completely new character to prove my versatility as an actor. Hope you like it," she said.Take a look at Hina Khan's post:Hina Khan also stars in short film, which is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt.is expected to release in a few weeks.andare among Hina Khan's first few projects (not including the reality shows) after she quit TV showin 2016. She played the protagonist Akshara for eight years. Hina also met her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of. Rocky was the supervising producer of the show.After quitting, Hina signed up for stunts-based reality show, where she was the first runner-up. She then appeared onlost the winner's trophy to