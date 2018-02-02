Hina Khan Says Bigg Boss Is 'Not Scripted Just Well Edited'

Hina Khan, who recently walked the ramp for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, said that controversial reality show Bigg Boss is not scripted but it is "well edited." Hina was criticised for her comments made on fellow housemates, television actresses like Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Shaikh and also about South Indian actresses during her stay in the house. Talking about the flak she received on social media, Hina told IANS: "Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It's a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don't blame anyone..."
Highlights
- Hina Khan was criticised for making foul statements about her colleagues
- You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever: Hina Khan
- Hina Khan participated in two reality shows back-to-back
Hina Khan, who played the lead role on television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years (which she re-iterated several times on Bigg Boss 11, said that it was not easy to break away from the "stereotyped image of the bahu." After her character was written off, Hina Khan participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the in Bigg Boss 11.
"Honestly, it was a challenge for me. I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the 'bahu' that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult. When it is a one or two years long show, it is easy to move on (from a character), but for me, breaking that stereotype image was tough. However, I took it positively. I will not give up," she told IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)