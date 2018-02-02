Hina Khan Says Bigg Boss Is 'Not Scripted Just Well Edited' On Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan was criticised for the inappropriate comments she made about her fellow housemates and colleagues outside

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hina Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Hina Khan) New Delhi: Highlights Hina Khan was criticised for making foul statements about her colleagues You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever: Hina Khan Hina Khan participated in two reality shows back-to-back Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It's a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don't blame anyone..."



Hina Khan, who played the lead role on television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years (which she re-iterated several times on Bigg Boss 11, said that it was not easy to break away from the "stereotyped image of the bahu." After her character was written off, Hina Khan participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the in Bigg Boss 11.

Walked the ramp today at @lakmefashionwk for @osaabyadarsh #LakmeFashionWeek2018 #SpringSummer2018 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 2, 2018 at 3:30am PST



"Honestly, it was a challenge for me. I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the 'bahu' that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult. When it is a one or two years long show, it is easy to move on (from a character), but for me, breaking that stereotype image was tough. However, I took it positively. I will not give up," she told IANS.



As of now, Hina Khan will stay away from reality shows. The actress told IANS that she's reading film scripts and will take the plunge when she finds the right one. "As of now, I would like to take a break from reality shows. As far as TV and films are concerned, I am considering films to again take a leap of faith and take one step ahead in my career and see how it goes. You should never give up. You never know people have seen me in a different light for three months, so it might even click," she said.



(With inputs from IANS)



Hina Khan, who recently walked the ramp for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, said that controversial reality show Bigg Boss is not scripted but it is "well edited." Hina was criticised for her comments made on fellow housemates, television actresses like Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Shaikh and also about South Indian actresses during her stay in the house. Talking about the flak she received on social media , Hina told IANS: "is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It's a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don't blame anyone..."Hina Khan, who played the lead role on television showfor eight years (which she re-iterated several times on, said that it was not easy to break away from the "stereotyped image of the." After her character was written off, Hina Khan participated inand the in"Honestly, it was a challenge for me. I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the 'bahu' that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult. When it is a one or two years long show, it is easy to move on (from a character), but for me, breaking that stereotype image was tough. However, I took it positively. I will not give up," she told IANS. As of now, Hina Khan will stay away from reality shows. The actress told IANS that she's reading film scripts and will take the plunge when she finds the right one. "As of now, I would like to take a break from reality shows. As far as TV and films are concerned, I am considering films to again take a leap of faith and take one step ahead in my career and see how it goes. You should never give up. You never know people have seen me in a different light for three months, so it might even click," she said.(With inputs from IANS)