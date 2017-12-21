Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Trashes Her Colleagues Again, Rebuked By Ravi Dubey

Highlights
He tweeted: "Disappointed in your point of view about my friends, Hina Khan. I have witnessed everyone's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rithvik and Karan were my heroes in the show. They fought with earnestness and grace and overcame their fears quite like you and that's what the show was about." Rithvik also retweeted Ravi.
Disappointed in ur POV about my frnds @eyehinakhan I have witnessed everyone's journey in #khatronkekhiladi@rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi were my heroes in d show they faught wth earnestness & grace & overcame their fears quite like u and that's what the show was about @ColorsTVhttps://t.co/ugSjzUSxu6— Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) December 20, 2017
Yes also everyone in the Twitter world...let's all of us take a chill guys!!!— Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) December 20, 2017
Take a look at Hina Khan's statement, which upset (at least) Ravi Dubey.
#HinaKhan boasting about how she managed to eliminate @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi in Khatron Ke Khiladi because she is mentally stronger than them
Thank you @realpal12 for sharing the voot clip#BB11#BiggBoss11#WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/BIcL3LUytm— Jonathan Groff fan (@emocraze) December 20, 2017
Rithvik, Ravi, Karan and Hina participated in the eighth season of the stunt based reality show. Hina was the first runner-up while Ravi was the second runner-up. Rithvik and Karan ranked #7 and #8 respectively.
Earlier, Hina has been rebuked by actress Hansika Motwane for body-shaming south Indian actresses. The Internet also trolled Hina for ridiculing actresses Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh.