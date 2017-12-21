Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Trashes Her Colleagues Again, Rebuked By Ravi Dubey

A new video shows Hina Khan speaking ill of her Khatron Ke Khiladi colleagues Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi and their friend Ravi Dubey is 'disappointed'

Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11.

  1. Hina Khan was the first runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8
  2. They fought with grace quite like you, says Ravi Dubey
  3. Hina has been seen speaking ill of Sakshi Tanwar too
Hina Khan did it again. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was once again caught on camera speaking ill of her colleagues and this time it was her Khatron Ke Khiladi colleagues Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. In a new video (originally shared on Voot), which is now doing the rounds of social media, Hina Khan tells her Bigg Boss housemates Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta how Rithvik and Karan are "mentally weak." Rithvik came across the video and laughed it off and then added in a separate tweet: "Yes also everyone in the Twitter world... let's all of us take a chill guys. There is a world beyond big boss! And this laughter is for an inside joke. Karan Wahi samajh jayega." But Ravi Dubey, who also participated in the reality show with the trio, was 'disappointed" by Hina's words.

He tweeted: "Disappointed in your point of view about my friends, Hina Khan. I have witnessed everyone's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rithvik and Karan were my heroes in the show. They fought with earnestness and grace and overcame their fears quite like you and that's what the show was about." Rithvik also retweeted Ravi.
 
 

Take a look at Hina Khan's statement, which upset (at least) Ravi Dubey.
 

Rithvik, Ravi, Karan and Hina participated in the eighth season of the stunt based reality show. Hina was the first runner-up while Ravi was the second runner-up. Rithvik and Karan ranked #7 and #8 respectively.

Earlier, Hina has been rebuked by actress Hansika Motwane for body-shaming south Indian actresses. The Internet also trolled Hina for ridiculing actresses Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

