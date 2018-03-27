What Hina Khan And Boyfriend Rocky Are Doing In Dubai

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are making the most of their work-cum-leisure trip to Dubai

Updated: March 27, 2018
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal in Dubai (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert
  2. Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League
  3. Hina was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11
Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently in Dubai and their vacation diaries looks just awesome and every bit romantic. Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert safari (Hina and Rocky are also romancing in the desert). While in Dubai, Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League, which is scheduled to take place on March 29. Both Hina and Rocky have posed several pictures from the work-cum-leisure trip on Instagram. "When the attempt to build something magnificent within ignites everything around transforms! The Burj Khalifa is a living, breathing organism that inspires everyone without discrimination," she wrote while posting a picture from there.

Inside Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Dubai diaries. (Swipe right to see more photos).
 

 
 
 

#Dubaidiaries

A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on



Earlier this month, Hina attended the NRI Achievers Award 2018 in Dubai and posted these pictures.
 


In February, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018.
 


Soon after Bigg Boss 11 ended, Hina went for a brief trip to Goa with her family and later she and Rocky went for a holiday to Sri Lanka.
 
 

Love

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on


 


Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of Hina's first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had proposed to the actress on Bigg Boss 11. They have been dating for a while now. On asking about her wedding plans, Hina earlier told news agency IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."

Hina Khan is best-known for featuring as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before Bigg Boss 11, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
 

