What Hina Khan And Boyfriend Rocky Are Doing In Dubai

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently in Dubai and their vacation diaries looks just awesome and every bit romantic. Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert safari (Hina and Rocky are also romancing in the desert). While in Dubai, Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League, which is scheduled to take place on March 29. Both Hina and Rocky have posed several pictures from the work-cum-leisure trip on Instagram. "When the attempt to build something magnificent within ignites everything around transforms! The Burj Khalifa is a living, breathing organism that inspires everyone without discrimination," she wrote while posting a picture from there.
Highlights
- Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert
- Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League
- Hina was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11
Inside Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Dubai diaries. (Swipe right to see more photos).
The desert is like a huge hourglass, millions of moments from time to time , here goes my addition into its vault ! Lost for another lifetime just like I got lost in its serenity and depth ...cruising .. connecting .. with this ethereal absolution! Thank you @visit.dubai for this phenomenal experience..
Earlier this month, Hina attended the NRI Achievers Award 2018 in Dubai and posted these pictures.
In February, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018.
Soon after Bigg Boss 11 ended, Hina went for a brief trip to Goa with her family and later she and Rocky went for a holiday to Sri Lanka.
Comments
Hina Khan is best-known for featuring as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before Bigg Boss 11, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.