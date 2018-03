What Hina Khan And Boyfriend Rocky Are Doing In Dubai

Highlights Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League Hina was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11

runner-up Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently in Dubai and their vacation diaries looks just awesome and every bit romantic. Their travel itinerary includes a visit to the Burj Khalifa and a desert safari (Hina and Rocky are also romancing in the desert). While in Dubai, Hina Khan will also be a part of the Dubai Fashion League, which is scheduled to take place on March 29. Both Hina and Rocky have posed several pictures from the work-cum-leisure trip on Instagram. "When the attempt to build something magnificent within ignites everything around transforms! The Burj Khalifa is a living, breathing organism that inspires everyone without discrimination," she wrote while posting a picture from there.Inside Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Dubai diaries. (Swipe right to see more photos).Earlier this month, Hina attended the NRI Achievers Award 2018 in Dubai and posted these pictures.In February, she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018.Soon afterended, Hina went for a brief trip to Goa with her family and later she and Rocky went for a holiday to Sri Lanka. Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of Hina's first show, had proposed to the actress on. They have been dating for a while now. On asking about her wedding plans, Hina earlier told news agency IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."Hina Khan is best-known for featuring as Akshara in. Before, she participated in