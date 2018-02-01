Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan To Walk The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will walk the ramp as a showstopper for a Kolkata-based label

Hina Khan photographed in Mumbai at the HT Style Awards Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow," read a statement, IANS reports. Actresses Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge are also likely to be a part of the show, titled Showroom Edit. Hina Khan, a television actress, is best-known for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (also her debut project).



IANS also reports that Hina Khan will be wearing an outfit that will have a mix of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour.



During her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan experimented with her fashion statement. She was seen in both Indian as well as western outfits. At last week's HT Most Stylish Awards, she won the trophy for in the most stylish TV Personality category.



Hina quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of years ago. The show was headlined by her for over seven years. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and as soon as the show got over, she featured in Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan lost to Shilpa Shinde in the finale.



"After Bigg Boss, I would like to take a break as I have done back-to-back two reality shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The break means either I will go back to doing fiction shows or might do films, if anything interesting comes up," Hina told news agency PTI.



(With IANS and PTI inputs)



