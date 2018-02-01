Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan To Walk The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan will make an appearance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018, news agency IANS reports. Hina will walk the ramp as a showstopper for a Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh. "Fashionista and the new age style icon, Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow," read a statement, IANS reports. Actresses Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge are also likely to be a part of the show, titled Showroom Edit. Hina Khan, a television actress, is best-known for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (also her debut project).
Highlights
- She will walk the ramp on Friday
- Hina Khan is best-known for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- She recently won Most Stylish TV Personality Award recently
IANS also reports that Hina Khan will be wearing an outfit that will have a mix of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour.
During her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan experimented with her fashion statement. She was seen in both Indian as well as western outfits. At last week's HT Most Stylish Awards, she won the trophy for in the most stylish TV Personality category.
Hina quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of years ago. The show was headlined by her for over seven years. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and as soon as the show got over, she featured in Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan lost to Shilpa Shinde in the finale.
Comments
(With IANS and PTI inputs)