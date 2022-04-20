Hina Khan Remembers Her Father On His First Death Anniversary

Hina Khan posted this (Courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan lost her father on April 20, 2021. Today, on his first death anniversary, Hina has shared a throwback video of her father playing hide and seek. Hina's father Aslam Khan died last year due to a heart attack. Sharing the throwback video of her father, Hina Khan wrote, "20th April 2021. This day changed our lives forever. Dad." Hina Khan was in Kashmir, shooting for a project when her father had died. After returning from Kashmir, Hina had tested COVID-19 positive and couldn't take part in her father's funeral.

See Hina Khan's post:

After the death of her father in 2021, Hina Khan had shared a post, in which, she had mentioned that due to COVID-19, she was not able to take care of her mother. She had captioned the post as "A Helpless Daughter. Who can't even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around. But thrs a saying, Tough times don't last, Tough people do.. And I am, was, and will always be my Daddy's Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz Let thr be light..Dua."

On Father's day 2021, Hina Khan had shared throwback photos with her father and had captioned them as "Indeed a Father's Day (Truly).. June 20th, It's been two months today Dad.. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided.. whyyyy??? Miss you Happy Father's Day Daddy. I love you."

In February, Hina Khan had shared throwback photos from her family vacation and had captioned them as "Baba mai Teri malikaa.. Tukda hoon tere dil ka..Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade..I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day.. Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish..20-04-2021 TEN months today Miss you in everything.. EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone ..#DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional."

On the work front, Hina Khan will next be seen in Seven One as a cop. The series will release on a digital platform.