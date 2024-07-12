Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares A Note For Fans: 'How Can I Ever Repay The Kindness?'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, has been documenting her health journey - one post at a time. The actress, on Thursday night, shared an extensive thankyou note for her fans on social media. The actress began her note with these words, "Hey everyone, Firstly, I'm so lucky to have received so much love from all of you, and honestly, I have no idea what I did to deserve it. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions. From the entertainment business to journalists, sports stars to teachers, corporate folks to doctors, homemakers - people from all walks of life have reached out to me with so much love and blessings. Most of you don't even know me personally, many didn't know who I was, and yet you reached out."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha star added in her post that her DMs are flooded with messages. "My WhatsApp and Instagram DMs are flooded with messages, God, sooo much love (folded hands emoji) I'm trying my best to reply back to each one of you, whenever I get time, but it seems difficult and might take long. The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters," Hina Khan wrote.

An excerpt from Hina Khan's long note read, "I'm incredibly grateful and humbled, and I want each one of you to know how much I appreciate you...You are the blessings I count with folded hands (folded hands emoji) and I sincerely hope everyone receives such kindness and love in their tough times. I promise to pay it forward and be just as kind and helpful to others when they need it. Let's keep this cycle of hope going strong."

Hina Khan, thanking her fans, wrote, "To all my amazing, wonderful fans-seriously, I can't thank you enough. From all corners of the world, your love and support has been incredible. I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the little things you're doing for me, like praying for my well-being, holding on to hope, and sending such heartfelt messages and flowers everyday. Some went to Dargahs and have kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my wellbeing and have taken Mamas. Sent me zamzam,..did Havans and Puja, You've been going to your places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments. Some of you have even gone to the biggest temples and dargah's in the country for me. Those heart touching videos ufffff - whr you've cried your heart out for my sake and for my suffering is beyond comprehension."

She signed off the post with these words, "I really can't put into words how much this means to me. From the millions of fans all across the globe, that I call my extended family, I have zillions praying for me. That is exceptional. That is life-changing. You have my heart forever. Lots of love to all of you! Hina."

Read the note posted by Hina Khan here:

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then Naagin 5.