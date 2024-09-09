<i>High School Musical</i> Alum Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Second Child. See First Glimpse Of Baby Girl

Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed their second child - a baby girl. The actress announced the good news on Sunday through a social media post. In a black-and-white close-up photo, Ashley shared a glimpse of herself, her husband Christopher French, and their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter, holding their newborn's hand. Through the post, Tisdale announced that their new daughter, named Emerson Clover French, was born on Friday, September 6. "Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24," the actress captioned the post.

In March this year, Ashley Tisdale announced her second pregnancy. On Instagram, she shared a photo wearing a white button-down shirt, unbuttoned to reveal her pregnant belly. Accompanying images featured Ashley Tisdale alongside Christopher French and their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris. Captioning the photo, Ashley wrote, "We can't wait to meet you." Christopher French also shared an adorable post where he thanked his wife Ashley Tisdale "another baby French." In response, Ashley affectionately commented, "I love you. Juju is just too cute we had to have another."

In a conversation with ET shortly after welcoming her first child Jupiter in 2021, she said, "When she's sleeping, I look at pictures of her. I will look at Chris and be like: 'We have a baby.' I'm starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self. So I think when you're going through that, you're like, I just had a baby, but now I'm starting to kind of look back into my old self and you're just like: 'Oh, but then I have this...' She's getting bigger, and I'm like: 'I can't believe she fit in me at one point.' It's just so wild."