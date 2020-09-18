High School Musical Star Ashley Tisdale Announces Pregnancy. Vanessa Hudgens Is Thrilled

Ashley Tisdale with Christopher French. (courtesy: ashleytisdale)

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with her husband and musician Christopher French. On Friday, the couple shared the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. They shared pictures, in which Ashley, dressed in a white outfit, can be seen sporting a baby bump. No words needed. Within a few minutes, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Fellow High School Musical star and Ashley's BFF Vanessa Hudgens was the first one to congratulate the couple. "Just the freaking cutest," she wrote in the comments section. Actress-producer Haylie Duff wrote: "Been waiting for this. Can't wait! Best mama and papa combo."

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, this month. Sharing a picture from their wedding on social media, Christopher wrote in his post: "Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically. Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... We just keep getting closer. I really can't imagine life without you Ashley Tisdale. I love you endlessly. Happy anniversary."

Ashley Tisdale, a former Disney star, is also a singer, producer and a voice artist. At the beginning of her career, Ashley starred in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack And Cody and the High School Musical film series. The actress' last film was the 2016 movie Amateur Night.