Trending: High School Musical Alum Ashley Tisdale Announces Second Pregnancy. See Post

Ashley Tisdale shared this image. (courtesy: ashleytisdale)

Ashley Tisdale is all set to welcome her second child. The High School Musical actress recently announced her second pregnancy with her husband Christopher French. On Instagram, Ashley Tisdale shared a photo wearing a white button-down shirt, unbuttoned to reveal her pregnant belly. Accompanying images featured Ashley Tisdale alongside Christopher French and their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris. Captioning the photo, Ashley wrote, "We can't wait to meet you." Christopher French also shared an adorable post where he thanked his wife Ashley Tisdale "another baby French." In response, Ashley affectionately commented, "I love you. Juju is just too cute we had to have another."

Reflecting on motherhood, Ashley Tisdale recently discussed her daughter's emerging personality in a February 2023 interview with People, noting similarities between Jupiter and herself. Ashley Tisdale highlighted their shared traits, observing her daughter's expressions and mannerisms.

In a conversation with ET shortly after welcoming Jupiter in 2021, she expressed her astonishment at becoming a mother and said, " When she's sleeping, I look at pictures of her. I will look at Chris and be like: 'We have a baby.' I'm starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self. So I think when you're going through that, you're like, I just had a baby, but now I'm starting to kind of look back into my old self and you're just like: 'Oh, but then I have this...' She's getting bigger, and I'm like: 'I can't believe she fit in me at one point.' It's just so wild."

Coincidentally, one of Ashley Tisdale's former High School Musical co-stars, Vanessa Hudgens, recently announced her pregnancy.