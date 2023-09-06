'High School Musical' Star Faces $600,000 Lawsuit Over Hollywood Car Crash

The crash happened in September on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Hollywood star Ashley Tisdale has been hit with a lawsuit over a car crash that took place last year in Los Angeles, US. According to the New York Post, a woman named Lina Gonzales filed a lawsuit against the former Disney star, claiming "severe injuries" and damages as a result of the accident on Hollywood Boulevard in September 2022. Ms Gonzales has claimed that she is facing approximately $140,000 in medical expenses, and is seeking damages from Ms Tisdale.

As per the court documents seen by TMZ, the accident went down as Ms Gonzales was driving on Hollywood Boulevard, waiting for her turn to make a left in the left turn lane. However, while waiting, she alleged that Ms Tisdale changed lanes and collided with her car. Moreover, according to Ms Gonzales, the former Disney star also made a big fuss about the situation and even allegedly called her names.

Now, Ms Gonzales has claimed that the car crash caused her severe neck and back injuries, and that she is facing roughly $140,000 in medical expenses. She is not only seeking compensation for wage loss and medical expenses resulting from her alleged injuries, but she is also seeking damages for what she describes as "loss of love and protection".

Ms Gonzales' attorney has made a demand of $600,000 to Ms Tisdale, however, according to the Post, this was rejected, leading to the filing of the current lawsuit.

Meanwhile, in response to these allegations, Ashley Tisdale's representative stated that there was no aggression or verbal exchange from the Holywood star following the accident. According to their account, after the crash, both parties exchanged contact information and moved on from the scene.

Ashley Tisdale is known for her role in the popular Disney series 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'. She also landed the role of Sharpay Evans in the blockbuster 'High School Musical' movie franchise in 2006.