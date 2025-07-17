Disney Sues Hong Kong-Based Jewellery Brand Over Mickey Mouse Trademark

Disney has sued Red Earth Group from Hong Kong accusing it of a trademark infringement for using Mickey Mouse imagery in its jewellery offerings. The entertainment company seeks a court injunction and damages from Red Earth Group.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles federal court which alleges the company's "Mickey 1928 Collection" that is marketed under the brand Satur unlawfully uses Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse image. Disney has claimed that the jewellery line which includes rings, necklaces, earrings and more misleads and suggests an official affiliation with entertainment mogul.

As per Associated Press, Disney's legal team has accused Red Earth Group of "trying to confuse consumers" by using Mickey Mouse imagery in a way that signals a collaboration or licencing arrangement with Disney. What's more, even the promotional materials and product descriptions are said to be designed to appeal directly to Disney fans.

Although the earliest version of Mickey Mouse from the 1928 short Steamboat Willie entered the United States public domain last year because of copyright expiry, Disney asserts that it still holds trademark rights over the character.

Disney argues that the jewellery company is taking advantage of its public domain status to support the unauthorised sale of items like the "Satur Mickey 1928 Classique Ring," which is an ornament inspired by Steamboat Willie.

According to a formal release issued by Associated Press, Disney has asserted that its dedication to protect its intellectual property stating, "Disney is committed to protecting against unauthorised trademark infringement and preventing consumers from being confused by unauthorised uses of Mickey Mouse and our other beloved characters."

