Hichki Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 'Remarkable Growth.' Earns Over Rs 8 Crore

Hichki Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's comeback film opened to mixed reviews on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 25, 2018 15:48 IST
Rani Mukerji in Hichki (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

  1. On Saturday, Hichki earned Rs 5.35 crore
  2. Hichki has collected Rs 8.65 crore so far
  3. Rani Mukerji plays a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome
Rani Mukerji's comeback film Hichki opened to mixed reviews on Friday. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 3.30 crore and on Day 2, it added Rs 5.35 crore to the total collection. The current total of Hichki now stands at Rs 8.65 crore. "Hichki shows a remarkable 62.12% growth on Day 2... Sunday business to scale higher than Saturday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore. Total: Rs 8.65 crore [961 screens]. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on Brad Cohen's book Front Of The Class. Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Of Hichki, Mr Adarsh tweeted, "What makes Hichki an outright winner is the perfect blend of super content plus right economics."

Here's how much Rani Mukerji's Hichki has earned at the box office.
 
 
 

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Hichki 2.5 stars out of 5. "Rani Mukerji gives the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher all she has. Full marks there! However, Hichki isn't the kind of class act that does justice to the film's larger purpose of underscoring the need for inclusion. The tale at the heart of Hichki is definitely inspirational. If only it had been a tad more inspired, it might have hit home with far greater force," he wrote.

Of Hichki's box office report so far, Rani said, "This box office validation gives me incredible confidence to continue my journey as a working mother who can aim to balance her professional and personal life to a T. Thank you all for giving me the power to continue living my dream."

Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years (after 2014's Mardaani). Hichki is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.
 

