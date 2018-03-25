Hichki Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 'Remarkable Growth.' Earns Over Rs 8 Crore

Highlights
- On Saturday, Hichki earned Rs 5.35 crore
- Hichki has collected Rs 8.65 crore so far
- Rani Mukerji plays a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome
Here's how much Rani Mukerji's Hichki has earned at the box office.
#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2... Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018
What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics... While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018
#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses... Records better occupancy post evening onwards... Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz... Fri 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Hichki 2.5 stars out of 5. "Rani Mukerji gives the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher all she has. Full marks there! However, Hichki isn't the kind of class act that does justice to the film's larger purpose of underscoring the need for inclusion. The tale at the heart of Hichki is definitely inspirational. If only it had been a tad more inspired, it might have hit home with far greater force," he wrote.
Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years (after 2014's Mardaani). Hichki is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.