Hichki Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 'Remarkable Growth.' Earns Over Rs 8 Crore

Highlights On Saturday, Hichki earned Rs 5.35 crore Hichki has collected Rs 8.65 crore so far Rani Mukerji plays a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome

#Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2... Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics... While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2018

#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses... Records better occupancy post evening onwards... Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz... Fri 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018

Rani Mukerji's comeback filmopened to mixed reviews on Friday. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 3.30 crore and on Day 2, it added Rs 5.35 crore to the total collection. The current total ofnow stands at Rs 8.65 crore. "shows a remarkable 62.12% growth on Day 2... Sunday business to scale higher than Saturday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore. Total: Rs 8.65 crore [961 screens]. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted., directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on Brad Cohen's book. Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Of, Mr Adarsh tweeted, "What makesan outright winner is the perfect blend of super content plus right economics."Here's how much Rani Mukerji'shas earned at the box office.In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave2.5 stars out of 5. "Rani Mukerji gives the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher all she has. Full marks there! However, Hichki isn't the kind of class act that does justice to the film's larger purpose of underscoring the need for inclusion. The tale at the heart ofis definitely inspirational. If only it had been a tad more inspired, it might have hit home with far greater force," he wrote. Of's box office report so far, Rani said, "This box office validation gives me incredible confidence to continue my journey as a working mother who can aim to balance her professional and personal life to a T. Thank you all for giving me the power to continue living my dream."is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years (after 2014's).is co-produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.