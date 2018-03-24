Hichki Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Passes Opening Day Test Without Hiccups, Collects Rs 3.30 Crore

Hichki Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's film opened to average reviews on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 24, 2018 13:45 IST
Rani Mukerji in Hichki. (Image courtesy: Yash Raj Films)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rani Mukerji's Hichki collected Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1
  2. Hichki opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for Rani's performance
  3. The business is expected to grow over the weekend
Rani Mukerji's Hichki faces no hiccup on the first day. The film closed with a decent sum of Rs 3.30 crore in its pocket on the opening day. "Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses. Records better occupancy post evening onwards. Saturday and Sunday expected to witness escalation in business," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Rani Mukerji's film opened across 961 screens. Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on Brad Cohen's book Front Of The Class. Rani Mukerji plays the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher who wants is determined to excel at her job - teaching.

Here's the first day report card of Rani Mukerji's Hichki:
 

Taran Adarsh also shared the day 1 report card of some other "heroine-centric movies" to compare with Hichki:
 

He didn't mention Anushka Sharma's Pari, which opened earlier this month, and earned more than Hichki:
 

Hichki opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for the lead star and criticism for the film's "clichéd" and weak plot. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and said: "Rani Mukerji gives the role of a Tourette Syndrome-afflicted teacher all she has. Full marks there! However, Hichki... is marred by more hiccups than its wafer-thin storyline can handle." Raja Sen also reviewed the film for NDTV and said: "A fine actress, Rani Mukerji does well to make her condition appear natural and entirely involuntary, but the story pivots too far away from the students' (and teachers') acceptance of the syndrome. Soon it becomes merely an actorly affectation, with hardly any bearing on the storytelling."

Hichki is co-produced by Manessh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.

