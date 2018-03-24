Hichki Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Passes Opening Day Test Without Hiccups, Collects Rs 3.30 Crore

#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses... Records better occupancy post evening onwards... Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz... Fri 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.

#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations], but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz.