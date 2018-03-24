Hichki Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Passes Opening Day Test Without Hiccups, Collects Rs 3.30 Crore

Highlights
- Rani Mukerji's Hichki collected Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1
- Hichki opened to lukewarm reviews with praises for Rani's performance
- The business is expected to grow over the weekend
Here's the first day report card of Rani Mukerji's Hichki:
#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses... Records better occupancy post evening onwards... Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz... Fri 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018
Taran Adarsh also shared the day 1 report card of some other "heroine-centric movies" to compare with Hichki:
Heroine-centric movies and Day 1 biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2018
Note: Diverse genres... Varying screen count... India biz...#Hichki
Day 1: 3.30 cr#TumhariSulu
Day 1: 2.87 cr#Mom
Day 1: 2.90 cr#Simran
Day 1: 2.77 cr#BegumJaan
Day 1: 3.94 cr
He didn't mention Anushka Sharma's Pari, which opened earlier this month, and earned more than Hichki:
#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations], but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
Hichki is co-produced by Manessh Sharma and Yash Raj Films.