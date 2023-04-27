Hey Folks, Janhvi Kapoor Is Dressed And Ready To Slay At Filmfare Awards. BFF Orhan Awatramani Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is Filmfare ready and how. The actress treated her Insta family to oh-so-stunning pictures, and we can't take our eyes off her. In the image, Janhvi can be seen in a purple off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline from the shelves of Gauri and Nainika. The actress accessorized her look with a statement choker and sported natural makeup. She can be seen posing in style for the camera. Sharing the post, she simply wrote, "Hiiiii" in the caption. Soon after Janhvi shared the post, her BFF Orhan Awatramani was quick to reply: "Hiii Janhvi Kapoor." Filmfare Awards kick-start from today (April 27) in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Mili (which released last year). She will be competing with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha), Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do) and Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) in the same category.

This year, Filmfare Awards will be hosted by Salman Khan for the first time, who will be joined by co-hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. The event will feature spectacular performances by several superstars, including Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress on Wednesday, made the heads turn in a statement ensemble by designer Marc Bouwer at GQ Most Influential Young Indian Awards. In the images, the actress looks stunning a green cut-out dress. Soon after she shared the post, the designer Marc Bouwer couldn't help but comment: "Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Jr NTR's NTR 30.