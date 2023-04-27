Janhvi Kapoor Gets A Shoutout From Designer Marc Bouwer: 'Exactly How This Dress Should Look'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's look for the GQ Most Influential Young Indian Awards night was unbeatable. The actress made heads turn in a statement ensemble by designer Marc Bouwer. So much so that the designer also appreciated the way Janhvi carried the outfit. Giving a shout-out to the actress, Marc Bouwer wrote, “Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it.” Janhvi's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Unreal” and added heart-eye emojis to it. Orhan Awatramani picked a leaf emoji for his comment. Tanisha Santoshi said, “Killed it”. Stylish Priyanka Kapadia Badani wrote “Boom”. At the time of sharing the pictures, Janhvi just added a green heart to the caption box.

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor made our hearts skip a beat in a stunning black dress. The cut-out pattern added an extra edge to the look. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Can't wait to see you guys at #Filmfare @filmfare.” Janhvi's cousin Rhea Kapoor said, “Looking stunning, Jaanu.” Orhan Awatramani wrote, “ Arey forget the moment, u r the whole minute.” He added, “And she is the moment.”

Janhvi Kapoor's look for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was all things glam. She walked the red carpet in a stunning off-shoulder gown. Sharing glimpses from her red carpet moment, the actress wrote, “An absolute privilege to immerse in some of the finest cultural experiences at #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' is a riveting theatrical production about our nation's rich heritage, and #IndiaInFashion is a unique costume exhibition that showcases India's impact on global fashion. Each show and the whole cultural centre that Mrs. Nita Ambani has created makes me feel proud to be an Indian. Each one of us should most definitely experience this centre.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. Up next, she has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. She is also part of Jr NTR's NTR 30.