Janhvi Kapoor's New Pics Have Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's Heart

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

First, let us thank Janhvi Kapoor, for making our day. Reason? The actress has shared some super stylish pictures of herself on Instagram. Janhvi looks gorgeous in an acid yellow top and skirt by Gaurav Gupta. Of course, her friends and colleagues quickly reacted to the latest album. One of the first comments came in from Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He shared red heart eyes and a skull emoji in the comments. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor found her look “wowwwwwwww.” Cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor followed suit. Anshula Kapoor dropped red hearts under the post. Actress Sharvari wrote, “Wow.” Orhan Awatramani spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “Enough.” Actress Huma Qureshi simply wrote “love” under the post.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the pictures with a hatching chick emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor also dropped an appreciation post for her team. Sharing another set of images from the same photoshoot, she wrote, “Appreciation post for my team. Thank you for always making me feel so fiiiine.” Replying to the post, Janhvi Kapoor's aunt, Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis. Orhan Awatramani left a sunflower and a yellow heart emoji under the pic.

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures of herself dressed in a saree. The actress wore a bronze shade number from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. That bold red lip colour added an extra edge to the outing. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kissie.” Well, well, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was quick enough to leave red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Anshula Kapoor wrote, “I can't”. Orhan Awatramani declared that Janhvi is “the star.” Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart under the post.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship has attracted a lot of attention. While none of them has confirmed their relationship, they have often been spotted together in public. Last week, Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The two were joined by Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.