Hey Birthday Girl Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Will Call You In An Hour

Alia Bhatt has dropped an adorable birthday post for her "best person," sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress has shared two pictures from her wedding album in which they are sharing cute moments. The first image is from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, while the second picture is from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi ceremony. Sharing the photos, she wrote a long note that read, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever ... my sweetie ... my little melon smiggle pop." She continued, "I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye, calling you in one hour." Shaheen is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons, while Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Happy birthday Shaheen."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, earlier this month, welcomed their daughter on November 6. A few days ago, they revealed the name of their baby girl, Raha. Alia shared a post on her Instagram handle in which Alia and Ranbir can be seen holding their daughter in their arms. Along with a photo, she wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it All! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart of Stone. The movie will mark her Hollywood debut.