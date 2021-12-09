Hey Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt And Sara Ali Khan - Where To? See Airport Pics

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Sara at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Akshay recently co-starred with Katrina in Sooryavanshi

Alia and Katrina are close friends

Alia was spotted at RRR trailer launch earlier on Thursday

The Mumbai airport was unusually busy with Bollywood traffic on Thursday evening. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan were among the stars who were clicked at the Kalina airport this evening. Destination unknown but it's entirely possible they are headed to the big, fat Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding which is taking place in Sawai Madhopur. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina Kaif in several projects over the years, most recently in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, was clicked at the airport. Alia Bhatt too has a connection to Katrina. For starters, both the actresses were gym buddies. Secondly, they are co-stars of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. Alia has also worked with Vicky in Raazi. Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif engage in social media conversations, in each other's comments section on Instagram at max. Sara will also star with Vicky Kaushal in her next project and recently made one of her 'knock knock' videos with him. As of now, there is no conformation if the stars are heading to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding but both Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan certainly looked very festive.

See the airport pictures here:

Akshay Kumar at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Alia Bhatt was clicked in Mumbai during the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli's RRR, also starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.

Alia Bhatt at RRR trailer launch.

Akshay Kumar too seemed to be occupied with his work commitments. He posted a picture from Red Sea International Film Festival and wrote: "As a film lover I was honoured and beyond delighted to be at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival to celebrate the world of filmmaking and connect with the global film industry."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is a private affair. Their wedding has a no-phone policy. Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The duo is getting married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur. They flew to Rajasthan earlier this week and began the festivities with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet.