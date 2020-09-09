Here's Why Karan Kapadia's Birthday Wish For Brother-In-Law Akshay Kumar Arrived Late. BRB, Busy Laughing

Karan Kapadia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karankapadiaofficial)

On Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, his brother-in-law Karan Kapadia's post for him arrived a little late on Wednesday and Karan's reason for the delay will definitely leave you in splits. TBH, it can happen to anyone. Here's what happened - Karan picked a photograph of himself and the 53-year-old actor and shared it on Instagram with a birthday-special caption that read: "Happy birthday." However, he hilariously revealed in the comments section that he couldn't wish his brother-in-law earlier in the day on social media because "data khatam ho gaya tha." LOL. Karan Kapadia is the cousin of Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna. He was born to Simple Kapadia, sister if Dimple Kapadia.

Take a look at Karan Kapadia's post here:

And here's what he commented when a user asked him why he wished the actor late on social media:

Screenshot of Karan Kapadia's comment on his post.

Karan Kapadia occasionally shares pictures featuring Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. On Raksha Bandhan, he posted an adorable photo of himself and Twinkle and before that, he shared a throwback picture of himself, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle and Dimple Kapadia from the screening of his "first feature" film Blank.

Karan Kapadia was last seen in Blank, which also featured Sunny Deol and Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta. The film released in May last year.

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Bell Bottom in London. The actor's upcoming projects include Atrangi Re, a film on Prithviraj Chauhan, Bachchan Pandey,Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney+Hotstar while Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Katrina Kaif, will release in cinemas on Diwali.