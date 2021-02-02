Here's What Mira Rajput Commented On Shahid Kapoor's Pic

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy shahidkapoor )

Highlights "Boo," Shahid Kapoor captioned the post

Shahid and Mira were holidaying in Goa

The actor will next be seen in 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a picture of himself on his Instagram profile. In the picture, the actor can be seen chilling at an outdoor location. When or where the picture was clicked, he didn't say. Shahid Kapoor's Instafam filled up the comments section of his post with heart and fire emojis and TBH, we are not surprised at all. Shahid Kapoor, sharing the picture on his profile, wrote: "Boo." Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a ghost emoji. Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also posted a comment on the actor's post. "*Beau," she wrote.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post here:

Shahid's next project is Jersey, which showcases the story of a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is slated to release on Diwali this year. The actor announced the film's release date with this image.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015.Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Shahid Kapoor is a star of films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.