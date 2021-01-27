Shahid Kapoor Left This Comment On Mira Rajput's Dreamy Goa Pics And We Can't Even...

Mira Rajput on vacation (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who rarely post photos of them together, make up for it with their social media PDA. The star couple were recently in Goa for a vacation since when Mira has been filling up her Instagram with glimpses of their romantic getaway. She shared a bunch of dreamy photos from an eatery in North Goa with a beautiful caption: "Look for the magic in every moment," she wrote. However, it's Shahid's comment that won the Internet over: "I see it in your eyes," he wrote. Aww, you guys - netizens had a similar reaction as Shahid's comment garnered some 1,300 'likes' on Instagram in less than a day.

Meanwhile on Shahid's "Sunny side up" post, Mira reacted with the fire emoji.

Here are some more glimpses of Mira Rajput's Goa wardrobe, some of which was inspired by the character Moira Rose from award-winning Canadian series Schitt's Creek. Well, Shahid Kapoor had something to say about that as well: "Poser alert. Looking swish my love. Effortless."

Here's when Mira Rajput channeled her inner Princess Jasmine:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year - November 5. Jersey will have a theatrical release.