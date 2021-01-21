Mira Rajput's Latest Pic From Goa Vacation With Sassy Advice From Moira Rose

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Mira Rajput's latest entry on Instagram is an example of her love for Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek and its sassy, confident character Moira Rose, played by Catherine O'Hara. Mira, who is currently vacationing with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, in Goa, posted a stunning photo of herself dressed in a white and black outfit and looks like it is inspired by Moira Rose's wardrobe. Mira paired her look with a gold necklace and a striped black and white umbrella. She can be seen posing at The Postcard Hotel, situated in a village named Moira in Goa.

Sharing the picture, Mira Rajput quoted one of Moira Rose's popular dialogues from the show and wrote: "Gossip is the Devil's telephone. Best to just hang up." She added: "No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira." See what Mira did there? Too cool, Mira Rajput, too cool.

Check out her post here:

Earlier, sharing a gorgeous picture of herself from her date night with Shahid Kapoor in Goa, Mira Rajput wrote: "You can call me Jasmine," referring to her pretty outfit.

Here's another picture of Mira Rajput from her vacation:

Mira Rajput often trends for her pictures featuring Shahid Kapoor, son Zain and daughter Misha, as well as from her fitness diaries.

In December, she posted a loved up photo with her husband and captioned it: "I love you."

We just lobe Mira Rajput's this photo clicked by little Misha. The captioned of the picture read: "'Mama! Look!' I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015.