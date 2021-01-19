How To Holiday Like Mira Rajput - Start With Chic Swimwear. Pic Here

Mira Rajput on vacation (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor checked into Goa over the weekend and instantly maxed out their holiday mood. The star wife has been sharing glimpse of her beach vacation on Instagram in her posts and Instagram stories, starting with one which had Mira Rajput sharing her current mood: "I need a vacation." Also among her Instagram updates, we spotted details of her beach wear of the day and her Zimmermann swimwear pieces are must-haves for those curating a chic vacation wardrobe. On Monday, Mira opted for a purple bikini, which she styled with a printed shrug. She added oodles of oomph to her look with some statement pieces of jewellery in gold - like chunky hoops and a flat neckpiece.

Here's what we are talking about.

Mira Rajput's resort wear collection for date nights is equally chic and trendy. Here's when she disguised herself as the new age Princess Jasmine. She paired pink and black for a magical OOTN and captioned her photo in these words: "You can call me Jasmine."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born to the couple in 2018. Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year - November 5. Jersey will have a theatrical release.