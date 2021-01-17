Shahid Kapoor's Jersey To Release On Diwali. Details Here

Shahid Kapoor shared this image.(courtesy shahidkapoor)

We have good news for all the Shahid Kapoor fans out there. The actor, on Sunday, shared an update on his forthcoming project Jersey. The film is all set to release on Diwali this year. The film will have a theatrical release. Sharing a picture of his look in the film, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Jersey releasing in theatres this Diwali November 5th 2021." Sharing more details on his project, in which he plays the role of a cricketer, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one's for the team."

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801@gowtam19@GeethaArts@theamangill@SVC_official@SitharaEntspic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

During the shooting of the film in Chandigarh, Shahid Kapoor suffered an injury on the lower lip. Last year, the actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and concern. "Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all," Shahid Kapoor tweeted.

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

Jersey showcases the story of a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.