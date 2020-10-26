Here's What Hrithik Roshan Thought Of Birthday Girl Sussanne Khan's Outfit In This Pic

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy suzzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan celebrates her 42nd birthday today

"Thank you dear life for giving me the best of chances," wrote Sussanne

"Best of humans that surround me with their love," she added

On her 42nd birthday, Sussanne Khan shared a picture of her OOTD on her Instagram profile on Monday. For her special day, she opted for a mustard dress from the shelves of her own brand The Label Life. An excerpt from Sussanne's post read, "Thank you dear life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own The Label Life. This birthday, I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with."

In the comments section of Sussanne's post, her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan dropped a few comments. He wished her a "happy birthday" in one of the comments and in another one, he wrote: "Love it," referring to Sussanne's OOTD.

This is what Sussanne posted:

Here's what Hrithik Roshan commented :

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown. They frequently shared posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now. He also starred in the film Super 30, last year.