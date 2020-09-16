Hrithik Roshan Left This Comment On Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Post. Pic Inside

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan photographed in Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan, who owns interior designing label The Charcoal Project, returned to work a couple of months ago and on Tuesday, she posted a picture from her work diaries, which got an adorable comment from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne and Hrithik were living together during the lockdown to co-parent their kids - Hridhaan and Hrehaan. In her latest post, Sussanne can be seen sporting a jacket, trousers and sitting in a chair while posing for the camera. "If you leave, I won't cry... I won't waste a single day," she captioned the photo. Reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan, who often leaves adorable comments on his ex-wife's post, wrote: "Super pic."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but later divorced in 2014. Earlier, during the nationwide lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so that their kids could be with both of them. After Sussanne shifted to Hrithik's house, he shared a photo of her and wrote: "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.