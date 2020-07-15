Hrithik Roshan's Shout-Out To Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan For Her Brand's New Venture

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

Sussanne Khan, who owns interior designing label The Charcoal Project, is back to work and just announced that her brand is now online. "And through this time spent at home, we put in more work, love and made more beautiful things for you to elevate your home," wrote Sussanne Khan while sharing that The Charcoal Project has collaborated with online fashion store The Label Life, with which Sussanne is already associated as a Style Editor. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who often trends for his conversations with ex-wife Sussanne on her posts, gave a shout-out to her for her new venture and wrote: "Super, congrats!" Here's what he wrote.

Earlier in March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sussanne temporarily shifted to Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," Hrithik had written in a post, thanking Sussanne for agreeing to move into his house.

In the past few months, Sussanne had filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her work-desk and the stunning view of the Juhu beach from Hrithik Roshan's bungalow.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but divorced in 2014. However, they continue to share a cordial rapport and go vacationing together with the kids every year. Sussanne is also spotted hanging out with the Roshans at family occasions while Hrithik also often joins Sussanne and her friends for lunch outings.