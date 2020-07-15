Hrithik Roshan's Shout-Out To Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan For Her Brand's New Venture

Highlights
- Sussanne announced The Charcoal Project is now online
- "Super," Hrithik Roshan commented on Sussanne's post
- Sussanne Khan owns interior designing label The Charcoal Project
Sussanne Khan, who owns interior designing label The Charcoal Project, is back to work and just announced that her brand is now online. "And through this time spent at home, we put in more work, love and made more beautiful things for you to elevate your home," wrote Sussanne Khan while sharing that The Charcoal Project has collaborated with online fashion store The Label Life, with which Sussanne is already associated as a Style Editor. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who often trends for his conversations with ex-wife Sussanne on her posts, gave a shout-out to her for her new venture and wrote: "Super, congrats!" Here's what he wrote.
Earlier in March, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Sussanne temporarily shifted to Hrithik's Juhu bungalow so that their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan could be with both parents. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," Hrithik had written in a post, thanking Sussanne for agreeing to move into his house.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
In the past few months, Sussanne had filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her work-desk and the stunning view of the Juhu beach from Hrithik Roshan's bungalow.
Getting used to the new normal.. 🌊☀️🖊typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this🙏♥️ #outdoordesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome #summeroflockdown2020
My temporary 'home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this 'put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can't help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect 🌍💪🏻♥️ ...📸credit @hrithikroshan
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but divorced in 2014. However, they continue to share a cordial rapport and go vacationing together with the kids every year. Sussanne is also spotted hanging out with the Roshans at family occasions while Hrithik also often joins Sussanne and her friends for lunch outings.