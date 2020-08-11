Hrithik Roshan Left This Adorable Comment On Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Throwback Post

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr )

Sussanne Khan, on Tuesday, flipped through the pages of her family album and shared a beyond adorable throwback photo of herself from her childhood days. Sussanne's blast from the past also features her father, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, sisters Farah and Simone and brother, actor Zayed Khan. In the black and white family photo, Sussanne Khan can be seen standing left to her father and looking at her brother Zayed. Along with Sussanne's post, her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's comment on her post also grabbed the attention of their fans. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Once upon a time, in a family home in Juhu...#pricelessmoments." Reacting to it, the actor commented: "Too sweet."

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 but later divorced in 2014. They have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Earlier, during the nationwide lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so they could co-parent together.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan often trend for leaving adorable comments on each other's posts. Earlier, when Sussanne shared a picture of herself and the cover of book she was reading - The Untethered Soul - Hrithik dropped an ok hand emoji.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.