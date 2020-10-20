Sussanne Khan Reveals Her Instagram Account Was Hacked: 'Stay Safe From Bandits'

Sussanne Khan shared this photo (courtesy suzkr)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, in a post shared late on Monday night, revealed that her Instagram account was hacked. After her account was restored, Sussanne shared her experience of falling for a virtual trap in the note. Sussanne said she clicked on an e-mail which appeared to be from Instagram: "Hello everyone, my Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages," read an excerpt from Sussanne's note. Thanking Instagram for restoring her account in time, Sussanne warned her followers about virtual "thieves and bandits": "A huge 'Thank you' to the great team of Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back. Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits."

In the comments section, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor revealed she clicked on a similar link while Sikander Kher reminded Sussanne that she should have been more careful. "Suzy, you're not supposed to click on any of these links. Yes I got the same message you got." Actress Smriti Khanna said she too received a similar message. Maria Goretti said she had a similar experience as Sussanne's: "Been there, done that."

Here's Sussanne's handwritten note:

Sussanne Khan, who owns the interior designing brand The Charcoal Project, has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Sussanne Khan is a co-founder of the fashion label The Label Life. Sussanne Khan was married to actor Hrithik Roshan - the couple divorced in November 2014. They are parents to sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.