Gurugram Woman Creates Fake Instagram Profile, Sends Death Threats To Husband

A woman has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account to send death threats to her husband and herself.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Priya Mishra, a resident of Tower Q, The Courtyard, Sohna, Gurugram, was taken into custody on August 6 by the Cyber Crime South Police Station team.

On May 29, a complaint was received at the Cyber Crime South Police Station, Gurugram, from a woman who claimed that both she and her husband were receiving death threats from an Instagram account operated by a girl.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections, and an investigation was launched under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), Priyanshu Diwan (HPS). The police team, led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, later discovered that the complainant herself was behind the threats.

During interrogation, the accused woman confessed that she had personal issues with her husband. Due to this rift, she created a fake Instagram ID in the name of a girl and sent threatening messages to both herself and her husband. She then filed a false complaint to the police to make it appear as if the threats were real.

The police have recovered one mobile phone used to carry out the act from the woman's possession.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.