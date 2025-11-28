New Study Shows Most Instagram Use Is Habit, Not Addiction: Why The Difference Matters

Every day, millions of Indians open Instagram, scroll through reels, double-tap photos, or check stories, often complaining they're "addicted." But a new study published in Scientific Reports reveals that what feels like addiction may in fact be a deeply ingrained habit. The research, based on responses from over 1,200 US adults, found that while many users believe they are "addicted" to Instagram, only a tiny fraction showed behaviours consistent with actual addiction. This matters for Indian social-media users too. The blurred line between habit and addiction makes it easy to over-diagnose ourselves, which may lead to unnecessary anxiety or guilt.

Yet, even if social media use is habitual rather than pathological, excessive screen time can still have real effects on sleep, stress, and mental well-being. This shifts the conversation from "am I addicted?" to "am I using social media in a way that harms my health or daily life?"

Here's what the study found, and what it should prompt us to do about our own digital habits.

What The Study Found: Habit, Not Addiction

The researchers behind this study, Ian Anderson and Wendy Wood, surveyed 380 active Instagram users (half women; average age 44) to assess how addicted they felt to Instagram, and whether their usage matched criteria for addiction.

They found that 18% of participants said they felt "somewhat addicted," and 5% "substantially" addicted. Yet only 2% actually showed symptoms that signalled risk of potential addiction. Researchers attribute this discrepancy to how media talk about "social media addiction." They reviewed over 4,300 articles from 2021-2024: The phrase "social media addiction" appeared in over 4,300, while "social media habit" appeared only around 50 times.

In a follow-up with a second sample of 824 Instagram users, the authors found that when people were asked to think of their scrolling as "addiction," they reported lower control over their use and felt more self-blame, compared to users who were told their use was a "habit."

The study concludes that overestimating social media addiction is common, and "costly," because it may reduce feelings of agency and lead to unnecessary anxiety about one's digital life. In other words, many of us aren't "hooked" in a medical sense. We've just trained ourselves to scroll on autopilot.

Why This Distinction Matters, Especially In India

Mental framing: Habit vs guilt

If you treat heavy Instagram use as "addiction," you may feel helpless or guilty: "I'm addicted; I can't control it." The study suggests this framing may worsen the sense of losing control. But calling it a "habit", while still serious, frames it as something you can change, with intention.

Physical and mental health risks may still remain

Even habitual, non-addicted use can have downsides. Recent Indian research by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) found heavy late-night use of social media among young research scholars (ages 24-29) was linked to poor sleep, higher stress levels and even irregular blood pressure. Studies globally have also shown that prolonged social-media use, even if not "addictive", can relate to psychosocial problems such as anxiety, low self-esteem or depressive symptoms.

So, whether it's habit or addiction, overuse can impair sleep, mood, and physical health, something highly relevant to Indian youth and working professionals.

Recognizing habit helps regain control

If scrolling is a habit rather than addiction, you can break it by addressing triggers and routines, not necessarily needing therapy or detox. Behavioural science research distinguishes habits (automatic, cue-driven) from addiction (compulsive, craving-driven) and outlines how habit arises from repeated routines rather than chemical dependence.

Understanding the difference empowers you to change your usage by:

Reducing notifications

Scheduling "no-scrolling" hours

Replacing checking apps with healthier routines (reading, exercise, socialising)

What Indians Should Do: Practical, Health-Smart Advice

Reconsider the word "addiction." If you open Instagram automatically but without craving withdrawal or other clinical signs, consider it a habit. That's not trivial, but it's manageable.

If you open Instagram automatically but without craving withdrawal or other clinical signs, consider it a habit. That's not trivial, but it's manageable. Set boundaries around usage. Avoid scrolling right before bed; limit time, especially late at night. Studies link screen use before bed with poor sleep and insomnia.

Avoid scrolling right before bed; limit time, especially late at night. Studies link screen use before bed with poor sleep and insomnia. Replace automatic scrolling with healthier habits. Walk, read, talk to family or friends, especially during idle moments or commutes.

Walk, read, talk to family or friends, especially during idle moments or commutes. Monitor mental and physical health. If you see increased anxiety, irritability, rising stress, or sleep issues, consider reducing screen time or restructuring your phone use.

If you see increased anxiety, irritability, rising stress, or sleep issues, consider reducing screen time or restructuring your phone use. Be mindful of cues. Notifications, waiting rooms, breaks, these often trigger habitual scrolling. Try to identify them and substitute alternate actions (drink water, stretch, relax, walk).

This latest research shows that, for most of us, heavy Instagram use doesn't reflect a medical addiction, but a deeply embedded habit. That's good news: Habits can be changed, tweaked, or broken more easily than addiction. For millions of social-media users in India, this means the blinking red alert of "I'm addicted" may often be misapplied. Nonetheless, habitual scrolling, if unmanaged, can still harm sleep, stress levels, and mental well-being. Recognising the difference between habit and addiction is the first step toward healthier digital use. By reflecting on how, when, and why we open apps, and replacing those patterns with healthier behaviours, we may regain control of our focus, time, and mental balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.