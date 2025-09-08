Binge-Watching And Bedtime Scrolling May Harm Your Hormones, Says Nutritionist

We live in a world that never sleeps, and for many of us, neither do our phones. Many people blame stress, long work hours, or late-night caffeine, but nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee states that one hidden culprit that may be affecting millions is artificial light.

The hormones that tell our bodies to sleep may be directly impacted by today's habits, such as binge-watching TV late at night or browsing social media while in bed.

She revealed that melatonin, a hormone that helps you sleep, is affected by the light. It's made by a small gland in your brain called the pineal gland when it gets dark, she explained in her Instagram post.

She said it works like your body's internal clock, controlling when you feel awake and when you feel sleepy, also called your sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm.

Dr Mukherjee revealed that light, especially from screens, blocks melatonin. Even a few minutes of exposure at night can delay melatonin release, reduce its levels, and cause trouble falling asleep, unrefreshing sleep, midnight wake-ups, and daytime fatigue.

She mentioned that sleep problems caused by late-night screen use are not just a matter of habit but are linked to hormonal changes in the body. She advised people to avoid screens 1-2 hours before bed, which allows melatonin levels to rise naturally.

Using warm, low-intensity yellow lighting in the evening can also signal to the body that it's time to wind down, she added.

Dr Mukherjee also stated that dietary choices play an important role. She recommended adding foods such as almonds, cherries, and oats to your diet, as they are considered "melatonin-friendly" and may help promote restful sleep.

Additionally, she advised incorporating calming nighttime routines, like journaling, practicing breathwork, or sipping herbal teas, to enhance relaxation and improve overall sleep quality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.