Here's What Homesick Priyanka Chopra Shared On Instagram

Caption: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a pic with her niece Sky Krishna

"Missing home," wrote Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Europe for work

Priyanka Chopra, busy with promotion duties of The White Tiger, is currently in Europe. Priyanka, who recently flew out of Los Angeles for work after several months, is homesick already - she said in her latest Instagram post. Priyanka wrote she's "missing home", especially chilling with her niece Sky Krishna - as can be seen in the photo she shared. Priyanka, who also owns an apartment in New York, lives with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. Priyanka's cousin Divya Jyoti (Sky Krishna's mom) also lives in California and they often catch up for fam-jams. Here's what a homesick Priyanka shared on Instagram:

Priyanka Chopra, immersed in work, recently introduced her character Pinky Madam from the upcoming Netflix movie The White Tiger, which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel. Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who has written the screenplay and is producing the movie, is directing the project as well.

Last week, Priyanka checked into Instagram from "Europe somewhere" and on her Instagram stories, said that she's joined work after completing her quarantine period.

Priyanka Chopra has a series of upcoming projects lined up. Apart from The White Tiger, she also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka had also announced a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.