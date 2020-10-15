What Priyanka Chopra Wrote For Jonas Brothers Who Won 3 Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra with Jonas Brothers (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka cheered for Jonas Brothers on Instagram

She shared an Instagram story congratulating the band

"3 BMAs! So proud of you," she wrote

Priyanka Chopra, who has busied herself with work again, took out the time to raise a toast to Jonas Brothers to celebrate a special moment. Pop band Jonas Brothers, comprising Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas, had three big wins at the just held Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka Chopra just couldn't keep calm and congratulated the band with an Instagram story. "3 BMAs! So proud of you," she wrote sharing a photo of the three Jonas brothers. Jonas Brothers won in the Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Duo/Group categories and also the Top Radio Song Award for Sucker. Meanwhile, Post Malone turned out to be the biggest winner of the night, scoring nine awards including Top Artist and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on her Instagram story for Jonas Brothers.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

The three big wins left Nick Jonas somewhat "speechless". Here's how he reacted: "WHAT?!?! 3 Awards?! This is insane! Thank you so much Billboard Music Awards. I'm speechless. Love you all."

Last year, Priyanka also tweeted a huge shout out to Jonas Brothers when they earned Grammy nomination - they didn't win at the Grammys held earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra, along with Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle, featured in the band's comeback single Sucker last year. Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle also starred in Jonas Brothers' song What A Man Gotta Do.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is back at work - she's currently in Europe, sharing updates on Instagram.