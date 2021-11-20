Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Wrote After Watching Son Abhishek's Bob Biswas Trailer

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of Bob Biswas released on Friday

The film will release on December 3

The film will release on Zee5

The makers of Bob Biswas released the film's trailer on Friday and it started trending big time. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as the titular character Bob Biswas, who is a hitman. After the trailer's release, Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan gave a loud shout out to the film. He shared the film's trailer on his Instagram profile on Saturday morning and he wrote: "I am proud to say you are my Son ! BYCMJBBN."Bob Biswas is a standalone film on the character, which was first introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his 2012 film Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan, who takes over the role originally played by Saswata Chatterjee in the 2012 film Kahaani, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role.

See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

The film has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and it has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Besides Abhishek Bachchan,Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangada Singh and Bengali actors Paran Bandopadhyay and Rajatava Dutta.

Check out the trailer of Bob Biswas here:

Bob Biswas is slated to release on December 3 on streaming platform Zee5. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan features as a hitman, who loses his memory after coming out of a coma.