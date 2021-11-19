Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Is A Killer Who's Forgotten How To Kill

Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan in the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, released on Friday morning and to describe it as gripping would be an understatement. The trailer showcases the story of a hit-man named Bob Biswas, a character who was first introduced in the 2012 film Kahaani. After coming out of a coma, Bob Biswas is back in business as a hitman. Ek minute, there's only a slight glitch. Bob Biswas' memory loss or so he says. The man seems to have forgotten all about his life - his wife (played by Chitrangada Singh), his kid, his money and most importantly, his work. Bob Biswas in a man on a mission. It will be interesting to see whether he will accomplish his goals. The film has been directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and co-stars Bengali actors Paran Bandopadhyay and Rajatava Dutta.

Check out the trailer of Bob Biswas here:

Bob Biswas is a standalone film on the character, which was first introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his 2012 film Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan, who takes over the role originally played by Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani, in the titular role, shared the film's trailer on social media and he wrote: "Nomoshkar. Meet Bob." #BobIsBack.

The film is slated to release on December 3, this year.

The film Bob Biswas has been backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in several films together including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and the 2014 film Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in The Big Bull, which released earlier this year.