Ranveer Singh Is Introducing Team '83 One Poster At A Time. Here's Jiiva As 'Strokeplay Sensation' Srikkanth

Ranveer Singh is sharing glimpses of his 83 team on poster at a time and on Sunday, he introduced actor Jiiva in his avatar as former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. "It's Chika Macha! Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth," Instagrammed Ranveer. Jiiva, who also shared the poster on his time-line, wrote: "Inki batting ka kya kehna! I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, Krishnamachari Srikkanth!" Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 is based on India's historic 1983 win at the World Cup against West Indies. Ranveer Singh has been cast as Kapil Dev, who captained team India to its World Cup victory.

Another day, another character poster from '83:

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh introduced actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar with an interesting bio: "Tahir Raj Bhasin as The Little Master Sunil Gavaskar."

On Kapil Dev's birthday on January 6, Ranveer filled up his Instagram with photos with the cricketing legend. "Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it's our turn," he wrote.

Ranveer Singh trained with Kapil Dev on the film's sets in Dharamshala and also spent some time with him at his residence to further perfect his character. Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Ranveer had said: "I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it. I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance," he added.

'83 is all set to hit screens on April 10.