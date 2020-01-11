Ranveer Singh Unveils The Logo Of His Film '83. See Pic

Ranveer Singh in a still from '83. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, unveiled the logo of the much anticipated film on social media on Saturday. The actor will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in the film, which revolves around the story of India's World Cup win in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Sharing the logo on his social media profile, Ranveer Singh captioned it: "It's coming." The sports drama will also feature Ranveer's actress wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi. '83 will mark Deepika and Ranveer's first collaborative project after their marriage i.e. November 14, 2018.

'83 also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree and Boman Irani as Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarka, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson and Farokh Engineer respectively.

The film, co-produced by produced by Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena and Sajid Nadiadwala, will open in theatres on April 10.