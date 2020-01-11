Here's How Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam And Kirti Kulhari Marked 1 Year Of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike completed one year on Saturday and to mark the first anniversary of the movie, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari shared several glimpse from the film on social media and accompanied them with special notes. Vicky played Indian Army officer Vihaan Singh Shergill in the film and won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance last year. He posted two stills from Uri and mentioned how grateful he is for all the love his film has got till now. Vicky Kaushal wrote: "From each one of us to each one of you... We thank you for everything you have given to our film. Team Uri is forever grateful. #1yearofURI."

Yami Gautam, who played an undercover intelligence agent, tweeted a picture of herself, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala and wrote: "Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced it and gave it so much love! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic and hard-working!"

Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURIpic.twitter.com/yO9NhRYpmK — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 11, 2020

Kirti Kulhari shared three stills from the film, which also featured Vicky and wrote that the "joy she experienced" playing Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in the film is "incomparable." She captioned her post: "Completing 1 year of #Uri today... #howsthejosh ..super high, Sir. The joy and satisfaction I have experienced playing #FlightlieutenantSeeratKaur is incomparable..."

Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on the 2016 Uri attacks, emerged as one of the critically acclaimed films of 2019. At the National Film Awards, held in New Delhi on December 23, Aditya Dhar won the Best Director Award and the film received awards for Background Music and Sound Design.