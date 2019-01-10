Here's How Nysa And Yug Put A Smile On Dad Ajay Devgn's Face

Ajay Devgn Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Vacation throwbacks are the best, aren't they? Ajay Devgn picked out his favourite click from the recently concluded family vacation in Thailand and Instagrammed it with a wonderful caption. "Smiling again looking at this," he captioned the click. In the sun soaked photo, the 49-year-old actor father poses with his two children - daughter Nysa and son Yug. Ajay Devgn and Kajol flew out to the beach destination in December for Christmas celebrations and had also rung in the New Year in Thailand. They touched down in Mumbai earlier this month, after which Nysa was spotted at the airport yet again. Nysa is pursuing her studies in Singapore.

Here's what Ajay Devgn posted on Thursday:

On New Year, Ajay Devgn had sent out an adorable greeting to his Instafam, also featuring Nysa. "The light is beautiful, but my daughter outshines everything! Happy 2019 and I'm sure your daughters are all precious to you," he captioned a priceless father-daughter photo.

Meanwhile, Kajol welcomed the New Year with a cute Instagram post. She was hilariously photobombed by none other than Ajay Devgn. "Raise a toast to 2019... slide to figure who photobombed me again!"

Here are some more post-card worthy clicks from Ajay Devgn and Kajol's family vacation. "Fun in the sun. With my sun," Kajol captioned a photo with Yug while for another one of Nysa, she added: "30.12.18....15....infinite love."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn just made an appearance in his Singham persona in Ranveer Singh's cop drama Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan. Ajay Devgn also has films such as Total Dhamaal and Taanaji in the pipeline. Kajol's last film was Helicopter Eela, which released earlier this year.