Here's How Nimrat Kaur Is Prepping For International Yoga Day

Nimrat Kaur shared this photo (courtesy nimratofficial)

Highlights Nimrat shared a "matfie" on Instagram

It's a selfie taken on the yoga mat

"I'll be ready," she said for International Yoga Day

Nothing to see here... just Nimrat Kaur in a "matfie" (selfie clicked on a yoga mat) but her caption is a must-read one for fitness freaks out there. Nimrat Kaur, in a Monday motivation post on Monday, revealed she's started prepping for International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21. With her post, Nimrat encouraged her Instafam to have fun with yoga sessions as a form of fitness regime in the days leading up to International Yoga Day: "Let's make the next 3 weeks personally fun and something for us all to look forward to! Practise, post, tag, give up something dear to you that you've been wanting to and journal away your yoga stories. I'll be reading, noting, filing them all... don't forget to tag me!"

Nimrat Kaur also added that she and her personal trainer have planned a surprise for her Instafam for June 21. "I'm also personally taking on a 21-day challenge which I'll reveal that day," she added. So, here's how Nimrat is keeping herself busy with yoga and "matfies".

Nimrat Kaur often trends for her Instagram posts. During one of her trips to the grocery store, Nimrat gave us a glimpse of what will be considered as the "old abnormal" in the future:

Nimrat, who celebrated a quarantined Eid during the lockdown, posted this to spread some festive cheer on Instagram: "Let nothing around you, the absence or presence of anything, dampen your spirits today."

Earlier, Nimrat featured in headlines for chancing upon this mural of Irrfan Khan on a Mumbai building. "Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art," she wrote, remembering her The Lunchbox co-star days after his death.

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in 2016 movie Airlift, starring Akshay Kumar. She currently features on popular US television show Homeland. Nimrat Kaur is best known for her role as a young and neglected housewife in critically acclaimed film The Lunchbox, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan.